Scholl appoints lead global creative agency following competitive pitch

Scholl’s Wellness Company has appointed Iris to its global creative account, following a competitive three-way pitch.

The other two agencies involved in the pitch process were BBD Perfect Storm and St Luke’s, with Oystercatchers, Tina Fegent and MCA having assisted in the search and selection.

When the contract begins on 1 April, Iris will be responsible for driving forward the idea of how the Scholl brand can help with footcare and overall wellbeing.

Adrian Mooney, vice-president of marketing at Scholl, said that Iris’ appointment was intended to “provoke a customer reappraisal”, with the Scholl brand currently most associated with footcare.

He added: “While it’s a brand that’s been around for more than 100 years, there is an exciting opportunity to establish a strong wellbeing role for Scholl while creating closer relevance with consumers.”

Scholl has previously worked with Havas Germany.

Claire Humphris, CEO at Iris London, said: “It’s not often you get the chance to work with a client team that has the level of ambition that Scholl demonstrated to us throughout the pitch process. We’re really excited to help Scholl reinvent its 100-year old brand.”

Last year, Yellow Wood Partners acquired Scholl from Reckitt Benckiser, reuniting it with its former sister company, Dr. Scholl's, following 37 years of separation. Dr Scholl's was founded in 1906 in the US.

Yellow Wood acquired Dr Scholl’s from Bayer in 2019. The brands will continue to operate separately and serve different markets.