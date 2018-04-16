School Reports 2018: Amplify

Type of agency & ownership: Independent brand experience agency

Nielsen billings 2017: n/s

Declared income: £13m

Total accounts at year end: 20

Accounts won: 8 (biggest: Netflix)

Accounts lost: 0

Number of staff: 63 (+9%)

Key personnel: Jonathan Emmins, founder; Lee Avery, managing partner; Jeavon Smith, executive creative director; Anton Mercier, chief executive; Neal Southwell, chief financial officer

Star player: Jeavon Smith, executive creative director

Amplify enters its 10th year with a brimming trophy cabinet, and, with eight new client wins across 2017, the shop was justifiably named Campaign’s Brand Experience Agency of the Year. It set out to underline its creative ambitions by tripling the size of its studio and making bold appointments, with Jeavon Smith, former creative director, vice-president at Jack Morton, joining as its first executive creative director.

Smith has grown the studio’s headcount with the addition of creative directors, strategists, media planners and 3D designers, but it is the slew of new-business wins, including Facebook, Netflix and Spotify, that has put the agency firmly in the spotlight.

Inside just four weeks last summer, the agency took Netflix to the Cannes Film Festival, activated PlayStation VR at E3 in LA, delivered Google’s Think conference and collaborated with Sonos on its "Rescored" campaign at Abbey Road Studios, featuring Oscar-winning composer Stephen Price and a 60-piece orchestra. The agency’s global work is on the rise, with 60% of all work now delivered outside the UK, taking the team to the rest of Europe, the US, Japan, Australia and South Africa.

The agency was founded as a home for creative people and clients, and, as such, the work isn’t purely experiential. It has created Facebook’s "global vision" guidelines and is overseeing their execution; it is developing the positioning and brand identity for hotly tipped start-up MelodyVR; and – in what the team described as a 2017 bucket-list moment – designed Selfridges’ windows for its WastED collaboration with Sonos and Spotify.