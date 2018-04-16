School Reports 2018: TRO

Type of agency & ownership: Brand experience agency, owned by Omnicom

Nielsen billings 2017: n/s

Declared income: £11.4m

Total accounts at year end: 26

Accounts won: 16 (biggest: n/s)

Accounts lost: 0

Number of staff: 234 (n/a)

Key personnel: Michael Wyrley-Birch, chief operating officer

Star player: Charlie Boutflower, middleweight designer (3D)

With a whopping 16 account wins, 2017 marked the best year for new business at TRO. There was work for Adidas, Ribena, Google and Nissan as the agency grew its footprint across sectors.

TRO’s creative technology division enriched a number of experiential campaigns with innovative digital solutions and, to mark its commitment to tech in branded events, the agency launched creative tech shop Cassette this January.

The agency has been championing the need to diversify both the workplace and the industry as a whole, and has worked in collaboration with Sheffield Hallam University to develop the UK’s first experiential marketing degree and co-create the curriculum for the course, which is now in its second year.

TRO has a strong reputation for both staff retention and strong leadership, and in 2017 this was further enhanced by the development of the employee support initiative. The "People Matters" scheme addresses all mental health and wellbeing issues, provides support and guidelines for working parents and ensures the agency gives back to the community.

Further initiatives include the delivery of unconscious-bias training for the entire workforce, quantification methods to measure ethnic diversity and a commitment to completing the IPA’s diversity census 2018.

The agency is making great strides in becoming the model modern shop – and this, coupled with last year’s phenomenal growth in new accounts, means that despite a solid six for this year’s School Report, the expectations are already high for 2018.