School Reports 2020: Get to know the agencies you may not have heard of

This year's Nielsen figures, published as part of the Campaign School Reports, have unearthed some potentially unfamiliar names in the top 100 creative agencies.

Happy Hour

With more than 15 years' experience across TV, video and radio, Happy Hour ranked 33rd in this year’s table – a feat deemed by the Bristol production company as proof that it can punch well above its weight.

Also this year's third top regional agency, the "boutique-sized" team has previously created work for insurance brand SunLife, as well as Macmillan Cancer Support’s 2014 Christmas campaign, featuring late actress Lynda Bellingham.

Loveurope

With more than 120 creatives, designers and experts on its roster, Loveurope has created content for Fenty, Duracell and Byron.

For Duracell, the shop worked with Grey London to create the pastiche sports ad that gets "gatecrashed" by the Duracell Bunny.

Loveurope has also been churning out a tidal wave of dog-related content on its Instagram since lockdown was implemented. You’re welcome.

Fall Off The Wall

Twelve years after first starting their own studio, Jamie Smith and Robin Byrne have crafted an in-house creative agency with credits including Sky Bingo, The Gym Group and Red Bull.

Fall Off The Wall non-executive director Rob Painter is the former marketing and brand director of Sky Betting and Gaming, which has allowed the agency to build a sizeable portfolio of gambling-based content.

Designate

Catering to the "ambitious and adventurous", Designate has been making waves across Brighton for a quarter-of-a-century, with creative director Miriam Boote hailing its office at 4 St Georges Place as Brighton’s answer to Oz.

The agency has created work for LV=, P&O Ferries and Disneyland Paris.

As Boote declares: "There’s no place like home."

DTV

Boasting the tagline "Whatever inspires", DTV's cross-continental efforts have seen the agency open offices in London, Hong Kong, Australia, Germany, India and South Korea.

With more than 35 clients, many of which are "great causes", the agency worked with brands including WWF, Barnardo's and Unicef.

Martin Tait Redheads

Offering strategic thinking alongside online and offline content, Newcastle’s Martin Tait Redheads has launched work for the NHS, House of Fraser and Red Driving School.

Founder and managing director Howard Tait hailed the agency’s place as the 52nd biggest creative shop as "a great achievement for a regional agency".

Nigel Endersby Advertising & Marketing

Production house Nigel Endersby Advertising & Marketing has been in the business for more than 12 years, with notable works including Stabilo, Vtech and the must-have birthday present for a time, Mr Frosty Ice Cream Factory.

Uber Agency

Completely unrelated to the taxi service, Sheffield's Uber (meaning "over" in German) has ranked in the 100 creative agencies for more than 14 years, boasting its credentials as "London-quality creative without the London price tag".

Work includes Tombola’s idents for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here!, the Bafta Film Gala and The Perfume Shop.

