School Reports 2020: Meet the star players

As part of Campaign's School Reports, we asked agencies to highlight their star players.



Raj Nathwani, director of insight

"Raj is a data magician whose insights lead to better work and new-business edge."

Hannah Sarpong, head of catering

"Literally fuelling the agency, Hannah ensures everyone’s catered for the moment they walk through our doors."

Alex Wilson, head of content

"Alex is the driving force in defining Amplify’s outlook and craft across the content landscape."

Dan Noller, associate creative director

"Pushes the boundaries of clients’ creative ambitions, while inspiring teams to solve the (seemingly) impossible."

Katie Hind, senior strategist

"Single-handedly created a best-in-class social and content department that specialises in Gen Z behaviour."

Behrad Taherparvar, design director

"Voted ‘Hero of the Year’ for being both a design rockstar and an amazing human."

Louise Rudaizky, head of client services

"Louise has led her department with excellence and added some fantastic talent as well."

Daisy Proctor, business director

"She unwaveringly combines passion, intelligence and brutal Aussie humour with devastating effectiveness. Definitely one to watch."

Andy Fraser, business director

"Andy is living Glaswegian-Canadian proof that efficiency, creativity and strategy really can co-exist."

Sam Hamer, designer

"Living legend. Excellent design. Excellent illustration. Excellent buffoonery. What’s not to love?"

Graeme Douglas, chief strategy officer

"Every win, every great piece of work from this agency, has had his name attached to it."

Alice Browne, head of people operations

"Championing Brainlabs as a leader in diversity and inclusion, continuously creating the best place to work."

Michael Galenianos, data strategy director

"Collaborative, super smart and always ready with a killer insight when it is most needed."

Sabrina Madiar, digital project manager

"Her consultative approach makes complex projects easy to understand, and she has a passion for the digital team."

Sian Welsh, finance director

"An independent agency runs on its numbers; Sian is the finance wizard we’ve dreamed of."

Mark Boyd, business director

"An absolute superstar who ‘on-boarded’ two of our newest clients with efficiency and charm. Hero."

Caroline Buckingham, senior client strategy manager

"Frighteningly young, driven and strategic. Client strategy leader of the future, today."

Haala Abouargub, account manager

"A rising star, who has driven the learnings and innovation agenda in the agency – Xtalks [a series of weekly innovations and trend sessions]."

Leila Seith Hassan, head of data

"Smiley and smart, Leila is building the best data team in the business."

Freddie Woodward, animation assistant

"Our action hero for every pitch film, internal shoot, voiceover; now directing his own documentary championing darts as an official Olympic sport. World class."

Becca Dyson, brand consultant

"Intellectually curious, humble and collaborative. A strategic polymath with a drive to make change happen."

Nancy Patterson, executive assistant

"One hundred and fifty three award entries. 92 categories. 18 award festivals. One incredible woman. Thank you, Nancy."

Marian Connolly, people partner

"Our queen of empowering and mentoring talent."

Cecile Brunet, junior innovation strategist

"Cecile embodies innovation, passionately creating exciting and commercial work, keeping us all on our toes."

Chris Ball, payables assistant

"Chris is brilliant. He approaches everything that comes his way with a warm, friendly attitude."

Jacinta Szuman, managing director

"Unique charm, tenacity, absolute commitment. Totally stepped up in 2019. Exactly the leader we need."

Tom Carver and Anisha Sehmi, junior creatives

"Nothing short of brilliance every time. If they're the future, it's going to be incredible.

Carly Martell, strategy director

"Carly combines brand-level thinking with CRM smarts for clients across the Havas Village."

Sarah Barclay, deputy head of production

"She makes our best stuff better (and in some cases, possible)."

Tessa Daniel, deputy managing director, Target Media and Communications Group

"Her innovative, calm conviction and ability to drive solutions galvanised a team seeking inspirational direction."

Vaughan King, AV manager

"Amazing AV buyer. Integral part of Culture Club and OPEN Pride. A fantastic Hearts person."

Toby Johnson, creative lead

"Toby was the creative driving force behind our most successful project this year."

Quinn Werner, marketing and communications manager

"Presenting the Initiative brand with clarity, precision and flair."

Shaun Hill, product partner, content and SEO

"Voted ‘Individual of the year’. His talent and passion inspire our clients and the agency."

Ben Essen, chief strategy officer

"For his bravery, energy and leadership in opening the agency’s eyes to the climate emergency."

Simon Findlater, creative director

"For his off-the-scale optimism, positivity and upbeat spirit."

Caroline Wurfbain, senior vice-president, client services director

"Clients drive our business and Caroline drives our brilliant relationships with our awesome clients."

Dr Oli Pattenden, head of research and insights strategy

"Brings academic anthropology to Karmarama, studies creative culture over cuppas with communities. And is a paternity-leave role model."

Riley, office puppy

"He’s quick on his feet, learns fast and is a joy to be around."

Eleanor Coleman, host

"The swirling, dancing, juggler of impossible, the vigilant guardian and a kind soul."

JAM: aka Jim Swan and Sam Muir, creatives

"Two people, one explosive creative team. Ripping it up in 2019 with groundbreaking campaigns."

Graeme Light, head of TV

"The legend of Leo Burnett – a true craftsman whose passion and love has made our work the best it can be for over 30 years. Plus he’s one of the loveliest blokes you’ll ever meet."

Bronson Murphy

"Top dog: dogged determination."

Yvonne Okuoma, reception manager

"For her never-ending energy, positivity and kindness, ensuring everyone feels welcome, every day."

Megan Hallinan, head of social/PR

"Always full of spark and always focused on and committed to D&I throughout the business."

Monica Tailor, head of live UK

"A digital-first thinker who cuts through the tech surface to find the human truth beneath."

Chris Turner, strategy director

"For his fantastic work on Mothercare (and winning APG gold)."

Nancy Lengthorn, managing partner, head of future talent, diversity and inclusion

"Nancy pioneered the acceptance of mental health at work whilst continuously driving MediaCom’s D&I agenda."

Richard Lees, EVP, chief solutions officer

"Inspirational big-thinker, marrying internal organisational structure with KPI-driven sales and marketing outcomes."

Alexis Faulkner, head of FAST

"A passionate digital marketer who’s constantly looking to accelerate change to deliver more effective results."

Mirum Dogs, chief happiness officer

"A ‘dogs welcome’ policy is the sign of a happy home."

Alice Woods, creative strategist

"Lives and breathes our value ‘Be One’ both inside and outside the agency."

Mizzy Lees, people director

"Few agencies have a Mizzy on their board, but they should; a champion of talent, personal growth, wisdom, strength and support."

Sophie McGovern, copywriter

"Soph has that unique blend of talent, tenacity and humility. She is a rock star."

Sofia Chiliadaki, head of biddable

"Excellent practitioner in her field, leader and team player. Always goes above and beyond."

Lucy Taylor, chief growth officer

"Lucy radiates energy, sets high standards, tells it like it is, laughs often and loudly."

Roger Morris, senior writer

"Our senior writer and author of seven published novels has proved that the craft of great copywriting is alive and kicking with great work for Itch, among others."

Gabi Field, junior strategic planner

"Founded industry-leading neurodiversity network and a Campaign Face to Watch. Star in the making."

Gemma Poesaste, content team lead

"Campaign’s One To Watch, Gemma understands how brands are built – everything from communications to innovation."

Damian Nott, investment director, Audio Visual, MG OMD

"First class and super-smart." Rhian Feather, executive business director, Connections Planning, OMD UK. "Delivered Omni to clients, excelled in pitches and developed a first-class team."

Harriet Knight, head of account management

"Harriet has knocked us into shape, hired brilliantly, and been critical in driving new business."

Jo Battersby, Billie Collis and Leanne Phillipou, receptionists

"They’re the best first impression in the business."

Adam Fulford, chief strategy officer

"Combining the worlds of strategy, experience, data and tech isn’t easy. Adam does it seamlessly."

Victoria D’Andrea and Marta Morientes, junior creatives

"The esteemed members of our junior creative hot shop The Greenhouse, designed to house, nurture and grow fresh new talent."

Anna Coscia, planning director

"This year, Anna’s highly emotive insights have been instrumental in the agency’s last six wins."

Nat Ganner, creative services manager

"Masterfully and passionately juggled a record number of creative briefs across a burgeoning team."

Alison Williams, finance controller

"Alison has worked with neurodivergent colleagues to be at the heart of the agency’s culture. Her impact is transformational."

Ruth Bates, head of data arts

"Ruth empowers our agency to make better decisions around creativity; she is our creative super-charger."

Molly Chappin, account manager

"Voted for by the agency as our People’s Choice Champ for 2020 for living up to our brand values – so we’re sending her to New York!"

James Wootton, account director

"An inspiration: client leader, reservist of the year, a Royal Equerry and mental health adviser."

Dr Mohammed Elfarra, head of data and analytics

"Dr Mo has developed exceptional trusted client relationships at the most senior level, answering complex business questions for clients."

Joel Campbell, receptionist

"He is lord of everything he surveys and hugely deserves his promotion into TV production."

Bryony Lawler, group investment director

"For her passion, proactivity, expertise and incredible leadership skills."

Tom Rosbotham, data planner

"A natural collaborator who has brought data into the heart of the creative process."

Kim Walker and Will Sansom, joint heads of strategy

"Our dynamic strategy duo taking over Brooklyn’s strategy reins, paving the way for award-winning work."

Kit Altin, chief strategy officer

"Because, culturally and strategically, she’s a game-changer. And because she doesn’t like blowing her own trumpet."

Emma Bullard, group commercial director

"Securing high-class media owners as our What’s Possible conference sponsors, delivering stature, buzz and revenue."

David Mullins, front of house

"Our superstar, you won’t find a friendlier welcome in the whole of media land."

Olivia Wedderburn, senior social media manager

"Our super-smart social superstar, with a slew of awards and client wins under her belt in 2019."

Mihir Haria-Shah, head of broadcast

"He has had an epic year, winning Media Week’s Rising Star of 2019 and being named as one of Campaign’s 30 under 30."

Chris Booker, business development director

"An unflappable experiential expert and a pitch-winning machine. Also, an absolute gent."

The Leadership Council, featuring Lauren Raymond, James McAllister, Michael Brown and Neil Peace

"Working together to build an environment where everyone contributes to UM’s success."

Catherine Peacock, managing partner

"An unstoppable, fierce energy. Her relentless hard work and focus on excellence in execution helped bring ITV’s ‘Britain get talking’ to light."

Milani Samarathge, office manager

"A smile that is infectious with a willingness to help, no matter what."

Kate McAllister, managing partner, planning

"Her rigorous focus on client service and real team ethic has made a massive difference on a number of accounts."

Josh Taylor Dadds, strategy director

"One of the smartest brains in the industry. He is also kind and generous."

Gareth Leeding, executive creative director

"Unwavering passion, energy and drive to make world-class, social-first creative."

Tessa Bridge, designer

"WHO: Tessa Bridge. WOT: Exceptional eye for design. WHY: A pleasure to work with."

Abbey Monteiro, creative

"We hired Abbey through our Kennedys programme; she has grown rapidly, impressing and inspiring us all."

Charlie Martyn, head of new business

"For driving a remarkable new-business year with determination, strategic thinking and lots of laughs."

Cheryl Babajee, senior project manager

"She’s at the heart of everything we do and always elevates the projects she touches."

Martha Lawless, planning director

"Martha was a key part of our Three win and her clients love her."