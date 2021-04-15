Staff
School Reports 2021: the highest-scoring Publicis Groupe agencies

Campaign reveals the Publicis Groupe agencies with the highest marks in the School Reports.

Zenith: Publicis Groupe agency created successful Carling and CALM campaign
Producing creative work, adapting to remote working, keeping businesses afloat – all no mean feats during a global pandemic and economic downturn. At Publicis Groupe, chief executive Arthur Sadoun told Campaign last week that the holding company is “returning to growth earlier than expected” this year. But 2020 also saw a strong performance from some of its agencies.

These are the Publicis Groupe shops that scored highest in Campaign’s School Reports.

Zenith

Mark: 9

The media shop has one of the highest scores out of all the agencies in the reports. While every agency wants each year to be better than the last, 2020 will be a tough act to follow after an excellent new-business performance, strong awards haul and an increase in revenue, despite the curse of Covid-19. 

Digitas

Mark: 7

For Digitas, one of its highlights was Samsung awarding its UK customer relationship management account to the agency after a competitive pitch. Digitas' digital expertise also proved to be an asset during the Covid-19 pandemic, during which much of the world moved online.

Leo Burnett

Mark: 7

All things considered, it was a solid year for Leo Burnett. On the new-business front, it won six accounts including Premier Inn and Vision Express. Work for flagship brand McDonald’s continued to dazzle.

Saatchi & Saatchi

Mark: 7

The storied ad agency marked its 50th anniversary in 2020. It kept the ship sailing with work for the likes of BT, Direct Line and EE, while it also took significant measures to improve diversity in its own business and the wider industry.

