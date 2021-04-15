School Reports 2021: Meet the agencies new to the list

Among the 100 agencies in this year's School Reports, there are six debutants and one returnee.

Here's how they scored:

Mark: 7

Mark last year: n/a

The London outpost of MediaMonks barely registered on the map until Sir Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital bought the Dutch integrated content production business in 2018.

Some big international wins, including BMW and Mini across Europe, have driven global expansion during the pandemic.

MediaMonks won bronze for best UK digital innovation agency and gold for EMEA digital innovation network at the Campaign Agency of the Year Awards 2020.

Mark: 6

Mark last year: n/a

This new independent creative agency ended its first 18 months as start-up with a client roster that includes brand A-listers Unilever and Campari. In 2020 Neverland won nine new clients, produced sausages brand Heck’s first TV campaign “Happy as Heck” and created a brand campaign for founding client Jacobs Douwe Egberts (an account it later resigned).



Mark: too early to say

Mark last year: n/a

James Murphy and David Golding’s new agency New Commercial Arts first opened its doors in May 2020 with a proposition of "uniting brand and customer creativity to make brands more desirable and easier to buy". The shop has already attracted clients of scale and impact such as Halifax, Vodafone and Uber.







Mark: 7

Mark last year: n/a

Making a deserved debut in the School Reports, Republic of Media is an independent media shop that handles the Scottish government’s buying account. The shop picked up significant momentum in the run-up to the pandemic, thanks to clients such as Bet365, STV and Tennent’s Lager. However, it took a big hit at the start of the Covid crisis and introduced various cost-saving measures. The complex and evolving public health messaging has meant Republic of Media bought more than 120 campaigns over the course of nine months.



Mark: 6

Mark last year: n/a

Walk-In Media has put itself on the map since its launch in October 2019 – thanks to a smart tie-up from the start with MSQ, the private equity-backed miniholding company. Its 29 clients are in the small-to-medium bracket – the top three are 3M, Buzz Bingo and Emirates.

After a bold start in tough circumstances the shop is eager to win bigger clients.

Mark: 7

Mark last year: n/a

It can take a while for start-ups to find their feet, but after launching in 2018, last year was when Wonderhood Studios demonstrated its intent. In February the shop launched its debut campaign for Starling Bank, featuring a small-business owner setting off on an epic adventure above the clouds. Like everyone else, Wonderhood was put to the test with the onset of the Covid-19 crisis Winning one of the most high profile pitches of the year: Three Mobile is a sign of its resilience and talent.

Making a return

Mark: 5

Mark last year: n/a

After a four-year hiatus, Elvis has rejoined the Campaign's School Reports with a 5, level pegging with its 2017 rating. Over 2020, the agency's standout work included a quirky video-streaming platform for Cadbury Creme Egg, a fish butty competition for Birds Eye and crisp brand Walkers' festive ad, "A sausage CaRoll".