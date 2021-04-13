School Reports 2021: Meet this year’s most improved agencies

In the midst of a global pandemic, it takes a whole lot of gumption to move up the ranks of Campaign's annual School Reports.

A beacon of hope in an otherwise horrendous year, Campaign is shining a light on this year’s most improved agencies.

Mark: 8

Mark last year: 6

Following its debut in School Reports last year, Croud adapted quickly to the demands of Covid-19, applying knowledge garnered from years of working remotely to all areas of the business and earning 12 new retained clients along the way.

Croud was also named Campaign's UK Performance Marketing Agency of the Year for 2020.

Mark: 5

Mark last year: 3

M&C Saatchi proved it could “put its annus horribilis behind it and start a new chapter” after 2019’s account scandal, winning the Office for National Statistics’ census campaign and working on a drive for Public Health England to battle adult obesity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mark: 8

Mark last year: 6

Momentum switched live event production into virtual events, which accounted for 30% of the agency’s revenue last year alongside work for clients such as American Express, Johnson & Johnson and Merck Healthcare.

Campaign named Momentum its Brand Experience Agency of the Year for 2020.

Mark: 9

Mark last year: 7

After one of its biggest clients, KFC, opted to pause its spring ad campaign, the agency created work for the fast-food brand which paid tribute to fried-chicken fans' homemade efforts.

Mother also launched KFC's first global campaign, which temporarily paused the brand's "It's finger lickin' good" slogan.

The independent agency claimed a 60% pitch success rate with business including Bumble, Gousto and Doritos; and created quirky work for Ikea, Greenpeace and Samsung.

Mark: 8

Mark last year: 6

Last year, MullenLowe was awarded the daunting job of creating the government’s Covid-19 advertising, which comprised more than 60 campaigns with a standard one-week turnaround.

At the same time, it worked on the perhaps even more challenging post-Brexit UK transition campaign.

Mark: 7

Mark last year: 5

Lucas Peon’s first full year with The Gate included the agency creating standout work for NSPCC child-support service Childline in the form of “Nobody is normal”, as well as a pro-bono campaign “Locked down and out” for The LGBT Foundation.