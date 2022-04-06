School Reports 2022: Who were the teacher’s pets scoring top marks?

2021 was the year business picked up again after the full-on lockdown of 2020, and in stark contrast to that previous year, workers had to readapt to a return to the office. But because of a relative return to normality, Campaign has upped the ante this year.

That's probably why only two (compared with four last year) achieved that enviable position of scoring a nine (outstanding) – so a massive well done to them. The nine agencies that scored eight (compared with 21 last year) should also congratulate themselves.

Campaign takes a look at those 11 shops that made it to the top of the class. Click on their names to read their full report cards, including wins and losses, billings information and thoughts from the "headteacher", Campaign's UK editor, Maisie McCabe.

Mark: 9

As 2021 neared its end, Manning Gottlieb OMD chief executive Natalie Bell was still not satisfied, despite recently winning Media Week's Agency of the Year and picking up British Airways. The government's media buying review was close to a decision and the pressure was still on. She needn't have worried.

Picking up the largest account in the UK was the icing on the cake for a year of account wins, headcount growth of 10% and claims that it grew billings by £174m and extended contracts to the tune of £111m.

Mark: 9

When Nils Leonard, Lucy Jameson and Natalie Graeme stormed past their vastly larger rivals, WPP, Omnicom, Havas and Interpublic, to win the British Airways advertising and CRM account, they firmly put Uncommon Creative Studio on the map.

Add to that another 17 new-business wins and bagging Campaign's coveted Creative Agency of the Year and Independent Agency of the Year, Uncommon no longer seems like the new kid on the block.

Mark: 8

Last year was pivotal to Amplify's history as income climbed by 142%. The company has apparently transformed from a brand experience shop to a self-described global creative agency. Its 25 new client wins in 2021 included Afterpay, Fortnite and Pinterest.

Despite periods of lockdown, last year Amplify shot and managed more than 120 films and broadcasts, spanning 30 countries and five continents.

Mark: 8

Droga5 London can look back with pride at 2021, which, it says, was its strongest commercial year to date, with net revenues up 33%.

Following a 14% fall in its headcount during the pandemic, in 2021 Droga5 London scaled up its workforce by 40%, almost doubling the size of the strategy and creative department. The shop picked up business from Facebook UK, Amazon and Diet Coke Western Europe. It also turned project client Maserati into a retained one.

Mark: 8

On the basis that Gravity Road's mission is to "create brands that people want to spend time with", it is curating its client roster very cleverly: Moët Hennessy, Durex and Hotel Chocolat were among nine arrivals in 2021. The crowning glory, and one that plays to its digital strengths, is top-spending account Niantic, the AR company behind games such as Pokémon Go.

Having celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2021, the agency says it grew top-line revenue by about 30% – its second consecutive year of growth that "significantly outperforms the market".

Mark: 8

When supermarkets take their huge media spend and go shopping in adland, there is a trolley-load of excitement about who takes the rewards.

Even when it's a client like Asda, with a predilection for promiscuity and a tough reputation, all involved will fight like hell for the account. So Asda's appointment of Havas London in May to its £75m business was a major boon.

Among its other eight wins, getting a crack at Ryvita presents a nice opportunity to flex creative muscles, while JLL, a real-estate company, is a multi-market account. In total, £3m in revenue was added.

Mark: 8

Bucking industry trends is becoming a habit for Initiative. Having referred to 2020 as its "best year ever" after increasing billings by 5% and holding on to nearly all staff during an annus horribilis for most, in 2021, success has continued.

NatWest moved its £27m media account out of Zenith and into the Interpublic agency. The win covers all the group's brands including RBS and Coutts. Other significant wins came from Bupa and Salesforce, while work for existing clients, such as Amazon and Deliveroo, was expanded.

Mark: 8

Lucky Generals says it spent 2021 building for the future. Founders Danny Brooke-Taylor, Helen Calcraft and Andy Nairn rolled up their sleeves and went back to their roots to reimagine the shop as a start-up.

It certainly paid off as the agency had its best-ever new-business performance with 13 new accounts, including Virgin Atlantic (from Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO), Ovo (from 20Something) and watch brand Sekonda.

Mark: 8

Pablo created a love letter to food in its "Garlic vs lemon" campaign for Deliveroo last summer – but its claims of having lost zero retained clients in the past 12 months and winning 100% of pitches suggest it is the agency that is the subject of adoration.

It added 11 clients in 2021, including Coca-Cola (Costa UK and Oasis) and the government, gaining a place on its roster alongside Unlimited Group. In April it won DFS, its biggest-spending new account (worth £65m) and a sought-after brand during a period of Covid-related home improvements.

Mark: 8

In June, when Starcom ascended to the top of the new-business table, Campaign wrote that "a new star has risen in the land of media" and, looking at Starcom's full-year results, few could argue.

Starcom says it secured nearly £150m in new billings with wins, while Nielsen's figures show its billings increased by 22% from £344m to £420m. The most significant win was the PSA Group of brands (Citroën, DS, Opel, Peugeot and Vauxhall) as it won the Stellantis global review.

Mark: 8

It was difficult to imagine how Zenith would follow up 2020, when it scored 9 in its School Report, but 2021 has turned out to be another excellent year. Chief executive Natalie Cummins has established herself as a highly respected industry leader with a settled leadership team and an agency proposition that continues to thrive.

While Zenith picked up only three bits of new business, they were among the largest media reviews of 2021, including the media planning and buying accounts of Zoopla (from PHD) and Confused.com (from Essence) in a consolidation pitch at parent company RVU.

