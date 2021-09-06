Schuh AR game encourages consumers back to the high street

Schuh has launched an augmented reality game that encourages consumers back to the high street.

The "Schuh sneaker hunt" will challenge consumers across London, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool and Glasgow to explore their real-world surroundings on an interactive map to seek out a hidden "Schuh box", which can only be discovered within the game. Using smartphone technology, the box can be opened virtually to reveal a range of prizes, including a £1,000 Schuh voucher.

The AR games can be accessed digitally on Apple and Android smartphones by visiting a dedicated microsite or via display ads on sites such as TechCrunch. Alternatively, players can scan a QR code in their local Schuh store, via display advertising across Twitch and Reddit, or on out-of-home advertising sites.

Alice Cleary, chief marketing officer of Schuh, said: "We are thrilled to be launching the 'Schuh sneaker hunt' to reward our community in a fun and inclusive way. PHD Manchester worked closely with us to create an innovative experience, allowing everyone the chance to take part, explore their city and local stores and hopefully be rewarded with a prize in doing so."

Conceived and planned by Omnicom Media Group's PHD Manchester and developed in partnership with Verizon Media's RYOT Studio, the campaign aims to engage with Gen Z audiences as well as families with young children, encouraging them to get outside. Schuh also wants to infuse some joy into consumers returning to the high street after the coronavirus lockdowns.

The "Schuh sneaker hunt" campaign will run from today (6 September) until 20 September across social, OOH and video display activity.

Jamie Lyons, head of digital product development at PHD UK said: "It's incredibly exciting to work with Schuh on activity which not only operates through the line but exists across multiple planes of reality. The campaign will engage Schuh fans physically in-store, both as an augmented layer over the real-world through AR as well as within gaming worlds and the metaverse thanks to pioneering collaborations in the virtual space."