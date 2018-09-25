Schweppes to take over London Eye for Cocktail Week

Schweppes, the soft-drink brand owned by Coca-Cola, is creating a series of experiences on the London Eye for London Cocktail Week.

"The Schweppes flavour adventure" campaign will turn the London landmark yellow and run cocktail masterclasses in the pods between 3 and 7 October. Guests will learn about Jacob Schweppe, the "creator of Schweppes’ bubbles".

Schweppes will also have an activation at the London Cocktail Week village in the Old Truman Brewery, where it will be serving The Passionate, made with its salty lemon tonic water and tequila.

The campaign will be supported by out-of-home ads as the brand plans to "paint the city yellow".

Rosalind Brown, marketing manager at Schweppes GB, said: "London Cocktail Week is the perfect fit for Schweppes – putting our brand at the heart of the capital’s vibrant cocktail culture and in front of both the industry’s drink experts and cocktail fans alike. We are proud to have been involved for the past three years and to see the festival grow to what it is today."

Last year, Schweppes revamped its branding and launched a £6.6m campaign as it faced growing competition from Fever Tree. For the 2017 London Cocktail Week, it created a pop-up bar where visitors could learn about alchemy and the bubbles behind its tonics.