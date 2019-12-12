Fayola Douglas
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Schweppes transforms London black cab into miniature bar

Mixologist will be serving Christmas cocktails.

Schweppes: taxi has been fitted with festive decorations
Schweppes is hosting a miniature bar inside a hackney carriage to serve gin and tonics.

Customers will be picked up by a private driver on 13 December and have their drinks served by a mixologist.

The black cab’s interior has been decorated to resemble a "luxurious Christmas bar" with timber flooring, leather seating, garlands and fairy lights.

Guests will have the choice of two drinks during the journey: a Sleigh Ride, made with Edinburgh Christmas gin, ginger ale and tonic water, or a Santa’s Helper, which will have Ceder's non-alcoholic gin mixed with tonic water.

The rider will be able to submit pick-up and drop-off details for the complimentary zone 1 journey.

Sketch Events is working alongside 3 Monkeys Zeno to deliver the project.

