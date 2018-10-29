Gurjit Degun
How Scrabble is keeping a 70-year-old brand relevant

Scrabble turned to experiential marketing to mark its 70th anniversary and appeal to families.

The experience, created by Lola MullenLowe, at Westfield London yesterday (28 October) explored the past, present and future of the brand. This included artefacts of the first Scrabble board, how language has changed over the years and a board that astronauts can use in space.

It is the first time that Scrabble has created a branded event. Ray Adler, games director at Mattel, told Campaign that the brand wanted to use it to "highlight how relevant and modern Scrabble still is today".

He added: "We thought it would be a great way for people to experience the brand. When people think of Scrabble it’s sitting down at a table and playing with one or two other people.

"So to bring the brand to life in a way where you can see some of the archives of the Scrabble versions and how we’re changing it… it was a really unique moment and time to do that for the 70th anniversary, and bring it to the masses as much as we could."

Adler explained that the brand is focusing on targeting families to highlight that it’s a game for everyone. This is in line with Scrabble’s strategy of introducing more casual word games such as Scrabble Towers, a word stack game.

"We want to make sure families understand that you don’t have to be a serious word aficionado to play Scrabble," he added.

