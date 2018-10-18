Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Scrabble marks 70th with giant tile installation

Scrabble, the board game owned by Mattel, is marking its 70th anniversary with giant tiles in an activation that explores how words and language have evolved over the years.

Scrabble marks 70th with giant tile installation

Scrabble, the board game owned by Mattel, is marking its 70th anniversary with giant tiles in an activation that explores how words and language have evolved over the years.

A pop-up, created by Lola MullenLowe, at Westfield London on 28 October will explore the past, present and future of the brand, with different experiences set in large, 3D Scrabble tiles.

There will be a floating display of a Space Edition Scrabble made from meteoric rock and magnetic tiles "to defy gravity".

Meanwhile, the World Scrabble Championship finale will be broadcast in a transparent tile and fans will get a chance to play against one of the world’s greatest players.

Another tile will show the history of the brand and its "irreverent use in pop culture through films, TV and by celebrity fans". Visitors will also be able to vote for the which word they would like to see in the next Scrabble dictionary.

The activation is part of a wider marketing plan that includes a film starring rappers, poets and writers in the UK. The experience will also visit Berlin and Paris.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now