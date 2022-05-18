Sean Walsh appointed as Dmg Media’s global chief brand officer

UK-based Dmg Media has appointed DailyMail.com’s Sean Walsh in a dual role as global chief brand officer and managing director of US operations, with immediate effect.

Based in New York, Walsh will oversee all global communications for the brands under Dmg Media.

These include Mail Newspapers, MailOnline and DailyMail.com, as well as additional responsibility for the US operation.

It marks a promotion for Walsh, who joined DailyMail.com as director of communications and media relations in 2014 and was promoted to chief brand officer in 2019. Previously, he held senior communications roles at Nine, Wesfarmers and General Electric in Australia.

Dmg Media is a UK-based company, but with offices in New York, Los Angeles and Sydney, Australia, in addition to its London headquarters.

Walsh said: “It’s a privilege and an honour to undertake this exciting new role, working alongside our talented teams as we deliver the latest news to our readers across the globe."

Rich Caccappolo, chief executive at Dmg Media, who was appointed late last year, said: "Sean has done a phenomenal job of helping make the Daily Mail a household name in the US and Australia over the past eight years. He has championed our news brands to build DailyMail.com and MailOnline into global digital powerhouses.”

"We look forward to what he will contribute next in both his global communications role across print and digital, in addition to the greater responsibility for overseeing our operations in the United States."