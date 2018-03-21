Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Seat turns Westfield London atrium into Barcelona piazza

Seat, the Spanish car marque owned by Volkswagen, has created a Barcelona-themed activation at Westfield London to launch its new store.

The work, created by experience agency Energy, has turned the shopping centre’s main atrium into a summer piazza with flowers and street art.

Visual artist Mateo, who has previously worked with Seat, created a live installation using his signature spray-paint and stencil style. This creative work will stay for the duration of the activation.

Seat has also created a digital spray booth where visitors can have a go at their own street art.

There is also an escape room experience which taps into the brand’s ITV mystery dramas sponsorship.

The activation runs until 2 April.

