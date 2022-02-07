Second creative culture audit set to reveal changing industry attitudes

Two years on from its first Creative Industry Culture and Inclusion Index, business performance consultancy Brands With Values has announced a second Index for 2022, in conjunction with Campaign and No Turning Back 2020.

This year’s edition promises to be an intriguing one, providing an invaluable profile of how organisational culture within the creative industries has been transformed both by the global pandemic and resultant lockdowns and the social shifts that have occurred in the wake of movements like Black Lives Matter.

Tackling issues around the industry’s attempts to align values with the people who work within it and asking what changes need to be made to ensure that every voice can be heard, the Index survey asks three questions as part of a six-minute questionnaire.

At a time when purpose has become an overused and occasionally erroneously used word, how truly inclusive is the industry and how have values and attitudes evolved over the past two years? Are we any closer to the ideal landscape or is there still a long way to go?

“The outcome will be an invaluable way to really assess how far the progress within the creative industry has, or has not, helped the leadership agenda to support productive, inclusive and happy cultures,” Adrian Walcott, managing director, Brands With Values and co-founder of No Turning Back 2020, said.

Click here to complete the survey. For more information, visit brandswithvalues.com or contact grow@brandswithvalues.com.