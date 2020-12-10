Fayola Douglas
Secret Cinema and Haagen-Dazs revive at-home film night with Elf screening

'Secret sofa' takes place on 18 December.

Secret Cinema: attendees will watch Elf
Secret Cinema and Häagen-Dazs have created a Christmas version of their home-entertainment activation, which will include a screening of Elf and a themed cocktail.

"Secret sofa" will take place on 18 December. Viewers will receive a Häagen-Dazs discount code that can be redeemed at Amazon Fresh for a tub of ice cream.

For a toast at the after-show party on Zoom, Champagne house Piper-Heidsieck has worked with Häagen-Dazs to create a "Bud's Fizz" cocktail.

In a partnership with Crisis, Secret Cinema and Häagen-Dazs will make a donation to the homelessness charity for every social post on Instagram and Facebook featuring an elf-themed selfie or picture accompanied with Häagen-Dazs, using the hashtag #ElfieForCrisis. This will run until 18 December. 

Secret Cinema and Häagen-Dazs also ran a weekly "Secret sofa" event earlier this year when the first lockdown began in the UK. 

Arjoon Bose, Europe-Australasia head of culture and brand experience at Häagen-Dazs owner General Mills, said: "Secret Sofa by Häagen-Dazs allowed us to bring thousands of #HaagIndoors moments to living rooms across Britain and deliver a joy-filled experience while creating a new cultural moment during an unprecedented period of isolation.

"The love from our collective consumer base as well as the industry recognition was truly a vibe that captured the heart of the nation. We are delighted to make a Christmas comeback with our friends at Secret Cinema to finish 2020 with cheer and communal vibes, with a touch of our signature indulgence, but, more importantly, be a real force for joy during this season by helping the homeless.''

