Secret Cinema journeys to space for Guardians of the Galaxy immersive encounter

Secret Cinema will be delivering a cosmic adventure for its immersive show this summer built on Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. This show is the first of three collaborations between Disney Studios and Secret Cinema.

Launching in August, at a secret London location, fans will join the infamous Ravagers. After choosing their Ravager clan, they'll be set to dodge the Nova Corps intergalactic police force and engage in an action-packed adventure in search of "galactic riches and interplanetary fame".

There will be thrills experienced on the cold and icy planet of Contraxia and dangerous encounters at the interstellar prison called the Kyln. Guests will have to hustle, smuggle and bribe their way around in a quest on the lawless planet of Knowhere. The experience will culminate in the screening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Tickets to the experience go on general sale on 14 March with a pre-sale available for O2 priority customers on 9 March. Premium tickets will also be available, offering guests exclusive additional access to hidden storylines and exclusive areas.

Sarah Beers, vice-president, franchise creative and marketing, Marvel Studios, said: "Marvel Studios strives to build intricate and fascinating worlds that fans can fully engage in, so we are beyond thrilled to be able to work with Secret Cinema on this project to bring the sights and sounds of a cosmic adventure to life in an immersive cinematic experience like no other."

Max Alexander, chief executive of Secret Cinema, added: "Guardians of the Galaxy is an iconic franchise, and it's been an absolute pleasure to work alongside the creative teams to bring the spectacular world to life in a new way.

"Guests will be transported to the far reaches of the galaxy and experience an evening like no other as they interact with characters in a storyline unique to them against a backdrop of sensational special effects. Whether they want to lead their clan to resounding victory over their scavenger foes, or just to revel in the pleasures to be found on Contraxia, there's something for everyone to enjoy."

Produced by Secret Cinema, this marks the first collaboration with Disney Studios since it announced a multi-title agreement with Secret Cinema in 2020. The partnership was forged by Secret Cinema's chief executive Max Alexander and director of slate and business affairs Katie Davidson.

The British brand will continue working with Marvel Studios and Disney Studios' StudioLAB to bring immersive cinematic experiences to the US, with the first debuting in Los Angeles in 2023.