Secret Cinema marks global debut with Casino Royale production in China

Immersive cinema brand will partner SMG Live.

Casino Royale: Bond film is inspiration behind current production (image: Luke Dyson)
Casino Royale: Bond film is inspiration behind current production (image: Luke Dyson)

Secret Cinema has announced its first international expansion into China in collaboration with performing arts and live entertainment business SMG Live.

SMG Live will have the exclusive licence to present Secret Cinema’s current production of Casino Royale in Shanghai. The run will commence on 23 November as SMG presents Secret Cinema’s Production of Casino Royale.

Secret Cinema Presents Casino Royale opened in London in May, with an estimated audience of 1,500 each night, making it the company’s largest indoor show to date. It also marked the debut for new creative team Kevin Fitzmaurice and Angus Jackson as group creative producer and creative director respectively, both of whom are Royal Shakespeare Company alumni.

Fabien Riggall, founder and chief creative officer at Secret Cinema, said: "China is the largest film market in the world with a rich cinematic heritage, with some of my favourite films, Chen Kaige’s Farewell My Concubine, Wong Kar Wai’s In the Mood for Love and Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. SMG Live's heritage and production experience makes it the perfect partner to bring the concept of Secret Cinema to life in China."

Secret Cinema chief executive Max Alexander confirmed that the announcement marked the "first collaboration of many" with SMG Live, as well as the start of Secret Cinema's international expansion into more markets around the world.

