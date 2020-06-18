Yasmin Arrigo
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Secret Cinema partners Haagen-Dazs and Goodwood for drive-in experience

Brand extends Häagen-Dazs partnership with drive-in cinema at circuit.

Secret Cinema: first screening takes place on 5 July
Secret Cinema: first screening takes place on 5 July

Secret Cinema, the immersive entertainment specialists, will partner ice-cream brand Häagen-Dazs to bring a series of summer screenings to Goodwood Motor Circuit.

The Drive-In extends the partnership between Secret Cinema and Häagen-Dazs that began in April with a virtual film club.

The interactive shows, which commence on Sunday 5 July with a screening of Rush, will include a pre-event online experience detailing costume ideas and car makeover tips. 

Each Goodwood screening will be preceded by a 30-minute performance including film-inspired tunes and interactive games broadcast direct to cars along with a Zoom party, where the best-dressed cinemagoers and most-decked-out cars will be shown on the big screen. An American diner menu featuring Goodwood organic produce and exclusive flavours of Häagen-Dazs ice-cream will be available.

The screenings include Disney, Lionsgate and StudioCanal titles such as Moana, The Incredibles, The Hunger Games, Moulin Rouge!, Fight Club and American Psycho.

Max Alexander, chief executive of Secret Cinema, said: "We can’t wait to showcase Drive-In together with Häagen-Dazs. We’re honoured that Goodwood chose to partner with us – what an incredible and iconic location with its heritage and prestige to launch our first drive-in."

