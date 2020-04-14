Secret Cinema partners Haagen-Dazs for immersive film nights

Secret Cinema, the immersive-storytelling company, has partnered ice-cream brand Häagen-Dazs to launch a weekly home-entertainment series.

Named "Secret sofa", the weekly screenings will be preceded by newsletters revealing the film of the week and how to access it.

There will also be a pre-screening narrative, allowing the audience to dress up as key characters, learn choreographed dances, make props and create playlists.

Recipients of the newsletter will receive a special weekly code that allows them to order Häagen-Dazs' flavour of the week via a collaboration with Amazon Prime Now. The audience will also be encouraged to share their "Secret sofa" images using the hashtag #HaagIndoors, with the best one winning a week’s supply of ice-cream.

Michelle Odland, global brand director at Häagen-Dazs, said: "Until life returns to normal, #HaagIndoors is a simple message to stay safe, look after each other and keep finding little moments of joy. 'Secret sofa' is a perfect opportunity for that and we look forward to being able to offer Häagen-Dazs direct to your sofa to make your Friday nights that little bit more joyful."

The screenings will run for eight weeks at 7.30pm every Friday, with the first being The Grand Budapest Hotel. The "Secret sofa" Facebook group will host audience discussions pre- and post-film, and provide a place for the audience to share their images.

Max Alexander, chief executive of Secret Cinema, added: "We’re an entertainment brand and we want to bring a sense of play back into people’s homes during this time of isolation. At the heart of Secret Cinema’s experiences is audience participation and groups of strangers coming together to experience film and culture in new and interesting ways.

"'Secret sofa' is our home-cinema version of this, where the nation will be able to relive a Secret Cinema they loved or missed, as well as discover new titles and share their experiences with each other virtually."