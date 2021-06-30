Secret Cinema partners Netflix for Bridgerton ball

Secret Cinema has partnered Netflix to host a Bridgerton ball in November. Inspired by the fictional series set in Regency England, the three-hour immersive experience will revolve around a ballroom.

Visitors can take part in dance classes, life-drawing and period-specific games. The event will feature a cast of characters including a string quartet playing re-imagined pop songs.

Rather than showing the whole series, which would not be possible, some of the best Bridgerton moments will be screened. Series two of the show has begun filming and is expected to be released in 2022.

Before arriving at the ball, each guest will be able to prepare by virtually attending "Lady Whistledown's finishing school". This will enable participants to get their character's backstory in order and ensure a proper debut into high society.

The experience will be hosted at a secret London location within the boundaries of TfL's fare zone 4.

Secret Cinema is working with Fever to deliver the project, with Matt Costain as the creative director.

Greg Lombardo, head of experiences, Netflix, said: “Shondaland transported Bridgerton viewers into the Regency era in a way that was so splendidly immersive and delightful, we all felt we were there.

"As fans continue to seek more ways to experience this magnificent world, we are excited to bring the ball to life with the fine touch of our partners Secret Cinema and Fever. An unforgettable evening, this grand live event is emblematic of the authentic and unique ways we are looking to expand the Bridgerton-verse.“

Secret Cinema postponed its UK Dirty Dancing shows, announced in 2019, following continued disruption due to the coronavirus lockdowns. The event, which was due to take place in July, has now been moved to summer 2022.