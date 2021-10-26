Secret Cinema partners with Sony for at-home 'Ghostbusters' experience

Secret Cinema has partnered with Sony for an at-home virtual Ghostbusters experience to celebrate the release of the latest film in the franchise, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, out on 19 November.

Ghostbusters: The Gates of Gozer is an online live experience based on the supernatural world explored in the films. The experience, which launches on 1 December and is available in the UK and US, will fuse together technical features, special effects and live actor interactions. There will be voice modulators, binaural sound and visual effects including face filters.

Set one year after the events in the original Ghostbusters (1984), as the ghost-hunters bask in their victory at the Ivo Shandor building, fans will be able to enrol at the Paranormal Institute. The Ghostbusters will be on hand to train up and recruit more people, passing on their experience and expertise in battling ghosts.

People will explore the haunted realms of New York in teams of six and have the chance to meet new and familiar faces while they get trained in key skills, including parapsychology and technology. During paranormal scenarios, students must use their skills, knowledge, bodily movements, voice and a range of gadgets to hunt ghosts as they work their way through the experience.

Matthew Bennett, group creative director of Secret Cinema, said: "Secret Cinema dreamed of creating an online interactive game for people who would never normally want to play online games. It's a radical new approach to live digital storytelling that features multiple locations thriving with numerous outcomes all powered by a host of living characters, both new and old."

Jeffrey Godsick, executive vice-president of global partnerships and brand management and head of location-based entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment, added: "We are thrilled to be collaborating with the team behind Secret Cinema, who are renowned for creating innovative immersive experiences that allow audiences to experience their favourite films and TV shows in a brand-new way.

"Ghostbusters has been entertaining audiences for almost four decades and Ghostbusters: The Gates of Gozer will allow fans to engage with some of the much-loved characters and storylines in a way they have never before."

In 2020, Secret Cinema produced live event, Stranger Things: The "Drive-Into'' Experience in downtown Los Angeles which took fans inside some of the iconic scenes from the series from the safety of their own cars. In the UK Secret Cinema has partnered with Netfilx to host a Bridgerton ball, the event was due to happen in November but has since been postponed to February 2022.