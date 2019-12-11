Secret Cinema to recreate world of Dirty Dancing in summer production

Secret Cinema will recreate the Kellerman's holiday resort to deliver an immersive production of Dirty Dancing.

Running from 22 July 2020 for two weeks, the production will take place at a secret outdoor location in London. The partnership with movie studio Lionsgate will see key scenes from the 1980s classic film brought to life.

Secret Cinema’s creative director Lucy Ridley commented: "Our outdoor experiences are a celebration of the summer and this iconic movie epitomises and honours that perfectly. We can’t wait to share the summer of '63 with you."

Dirty Dancing was also the inspiration for an experience by the company in 2016 but this is expected to be a different production.