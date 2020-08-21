Secret Cinema takes cars to Upside Down for Stranger Things 'drive-into' experience

Secret Cinema has arrived in Los Angeles to take cars to the Upside Down with a Stranger Things "Drive-Into" experience.

A selection of the Netflix series' scenes will be played out around groups of 24 cars and the event will take place in a multi-level space. The journey will take fans on a 60+ minute tour through Starcourt Mall, Russian labs and the Upside Down.

Guests will be guided where to drive and park-up to watch each "chapter" in the story play out and they will encounter Stranger Things characters surrounding their convoy. The production will include "sensory surprises" and the sights and sounds of 1980s Hawkins, Indiana.

The London-based immersive theatre company has reimagined its London Stranger Things experience, which it had initially wanted to take to LA to work in a socially distanced setting. The event was first formulated on a video conference seven weeks ago and Max Alexander, chief executive of Secret Cinema, said it was important that the production was not just a ride.

He told Campaign: "We wanted to retain most of what makes Secret Cinema special. People have roles to play, and guests have identities and a narrative reason for being there. We are then able to toggle between performance with actors pushing the narrative from outside the car to sounds within your car that will help to tell the story.

"It is not just a ride, there are things that the audience will have to do, It will be an adventure that they can participate in. If this production format works well in LA, they are no shortage of car parks around the world."

The event has been produced in partnership with Fever and Netflix and will debut in Downtown Los Angeles this October. Tickets will go on sale on 26 August and pricing starts at $59 per car, with a variety of packages available.

Alexander has said a traditional style Secret Cinema experience in London this year is unlikely but he is constantly reviewing the government guidelines.

He added: "We are like every other business that requires you to get numbers of people in a place in order to make the business viable. With social distancing, it becomes almost impossible to make the economics work.

"We are hoping we will have a full summer and a big show in the second half of next year when we have come out of lockdown."