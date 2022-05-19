The secrets behind making voice sessions work in radio ads

From casting to human contact, there are a number of ingredients that need to be present to ensure voice sessions are the best they can be.

I can’t talk about my meeting with royalty

I signed an NDA, promising that I wouldn’t. Though it’s disclosing nothing confidential to say that I was sitting on the sofa opposite the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they recorded a 60-second script for Mental Health Minute – their first joint address to the nation.

But I can talk about this

If you ever find yourself summoned to Kensington Palace to direct the future King and Queen Consort – or if you find yourself in a studio directing anyone for anything – I can talk about ways of ensuring that the finished recording turns out way better than it otherwise might have done. So let’s start at the very beginning, long before you enter the studio.

The Six Ps

Proper Preparation Prevents Piss Poor Performance. And by “preparation”, I really mean “casting”. Whatever message you want to deliver, it’s vital to get the best and most appropriate voice to deliver it. Far too many TV and radio commercials in the UK are ruined because some idiot cast the wrong voice. This is how you can avoid being that idiot.

Don’t be sexist or racist

Shouldn’t need saying but it does. If you cast anyone for any reason other than their talent and suitability for a job, you’re almost certainly breaking the law. It’s illegal to deny anyone employment solely because of their gender or the colour of their skin. Though you’d be surprised how many supposedly liberal and open-minded clients still think it’s OK to do this.

Or “regionalist”.

Try to avoid picking a “regional” accent just for the sake of it. It’s completely untrue, and actually rather offensive, to suggest that some accents are either more or less friendly or trustworthy than others. It’s the attitude and character behind the voice that matter. If you’re advertising Newcastle Brown Ale, VisitScotland, or your commercial is only running in a particular region, it makes sense to use the appropriate accent. Otherwise, think very carefully. The greatest population density is in the South East so it’s usually best not to potentially alienate such a huge swathe of the populace. Also, in the UK, we have an increasing number of listeners whose first language is not English, so maybe choose a neutral accent that is accessible and easily understood.

Go to a proper studio

By which I mean Wave, 750mph, Jungle, GCRS or Factory. If you work in an agency, resist the pressure to use its bland, soul-destroying “in-house facility”. The best studios have the best engineers and their knowledge, skill and experience will make a huge difference to your work. Pick your engineer as carefully as you’d pick a director for a TV commercial. Find out who’s particularly good with actors, or music or effects, and get the right one to bring your creation to life – one who’ll suggest things you wouldn’t have thought of. Don’t worry; come awards time, you’ll get all the credit.

And go there in person

Covid, quite understandably, encouraged remote recording sessions but, unfortunately, some people have become a little too accustomed to it. If you’ve cast a voice who is unwilling to turn up in person, just cast someone else. Something is lost in any performance that has to travel down the line. It’s always better, quicker and more enjoyable when you’re all in the studio together. Here’s why.

Small talk, big dividends

There’s no substitute for proper human contact. The five minutes you spend chatting before the session are five minutes extremely well spent. Perhaps you enjoyed this particular actor’s performance in one of their shows, films or theatre productions. Then tell them so. Converse with them; make them feel comfortable so that when they settle in the booth, they’re thinking. “That’s nice. They liked me in that show/film/theatre production.” You’ll get a far better performance as a result.

But for the best performance of all...

Always ask the voice artist, once you’ve got exactly what you want, to do one more take the way they think it ought to be. Nine times out of 10, that’s the take you’ll use.

As it was at Kensington Palace.

Paul Burke is the founder of Paul Burke Creative and wrote and recorded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s recent radio address to the nation for the 2022 Mental Health Minute as part of Mental Health Awareness Week, which ran earlier this month.