Secrets of the Outdoor Media Awards judges revealed

These are some of the 2021 Outdoor Media Awards judges who will be sifting through entries next month. But who are these people? What are these experts looking for in a stellar entry - and how to get on the best side of them?

Entries to the Outdoor Media Awards, which is run by Clear Channel, in partnership with Campaign, close April 1 2021

Julia Sparrow, consumer experience lead, Mondelez International



3 things that lift an entry from good to stellar

• Clear link back to the business challenge throughout; how does your solution answer the problem and how well does it deliver against it ?

• Numbers are great but tell the story that can bring these numbers to life

• Don’t get lost in the detail: 500 words is less than you think!



One thing that makes me happy

Travel and food – preferably together! (Naming one thing is very challenging!!)

What you may not know about me

I’m the owner of a Labrador called Gary

Euan Hudghton, chief brand and experience officer, PHD



3 things that lift an entry from good to stellar

• A great entry will demonstrate WHY the medium was right for the objective in hand, not just that the execution was great

• Clear language allows the work to shine. Big words and marketing jargon have the opposite effect.

• The results on great entries solve the issue set out at the start of the story. Sounds pretty obvious but SO MANY award entries fail to demonstrate that they achieved what they set out to do.



One thing that makes me happy

Can’t chose one thing but this lot would be on the list. My family, a lie-in, Rangers winning, a hotel breakfast omelette station and over-produced Eurodance bangers.

What you may not know about me

I like puns more than I should and I get disproportionately annoyed by fruity coffee, my crappy lawn and almost all condiments.



Fleur Stoppani, chief client officer, Mindshare



3 things that lift an entry from good to stellar

• Results, Results, Results! Truly demonstrating that work has been responsible for driving business outcomes for clients is a sign of a brilliant campaign

• A killer insight is key - it can get ideas and campaigns to a much more exciting place

• Using words that I and others can understand. A good story, not overly technical or jargon-filled

One thing that makes me happy

Kitchen Discos

What you may not know about me

I just moved house and, weirdly, have inherited a mirrorball wall in the kitchen. Initially I thought it would be one of the first things to go but we now have taken Kitchen Discos up a level. That wall isn’t going anywhere!



Liam Mullins, managing partner, the7stars



3 things that lift an entry from good to stellar

• A killer insight can lift an out of home placement from a stunt to an impactful piece of behaviour-changing comms

• Making sure it is part of a greater communications tapestry that goes beyond the channel

• Get the message and the medium communicating to really deliver standout

One thing that makes me happy

Food, friends and fun are the things that make me smile. Oh and the odd funky shirt too...



What you may not know about me

I’m looking for restaurant premises and hope to open somewhere in the autumn





Vicky Fox, chief planning officer, OMD UK



3 things that lift an entry from good to stellar

• Audience insights that drive the solutions – where you can clearly see why that campaign just had to happen in that way

• Media firsts for the right reasons – just because you can, doesn’t mean you should

• A tinge of jealousy – when you get that "wish I’d done that" moment



One thing that makes me happy

Listening to Nick Cave

What you may not know about me

I’ve got my Level 1 FA Coaching Badge



Jonathan Bunkall, head of media, Huawei





3 things that lift an entry from good to stellar

• The best award entries grip you from the very first sentence. Make sure your first few words tell the story of the challenge faced in a way that grabs attention. In this regard, the executive summary is so important to capture the imagination of judges and to make sure they want to read the whole paper.

• Once the judge is gripped, keep the story simple and avoid media jargon. Imagine you’re telling it to your friend and focus on the clever bit. Media campaigns are so multifaceted so don’t get distracted and try to cover every aspect of the campaign.

• Once the story is told it’s so important to understand the effect the campaign had. Real tangible results can often be difficult to attribute. Think creatively about all the different ways success can be measured. Overall, the passion you’ve had for this project – from conception to delivery – should shine throughout.

One thing that makes me happy

Being by the sea in Cornwall



What you may not know about me

I’ve just completed my first ever Marathon. Although my son Henry was the real star setting himself this incredible challenge of carrying a third of his body weight, 25KGs, on his back to raise awareness and funds for children’s mental health and the charity YoungMinds. An amazing initiative and a very humbling experience supporting my son at a time when mental health issues are at an all time high, especially among young people.



Emma Withington, head of planning, Manning Gottlieb OMD



3 things that lift an entry from good to stellar

• Results that match the objectives

• Genuine insight that unlocks a brilliant idea

• Simple language and spell check!





One thing that makes me happy

Daffodils! They are a sign that spring is here, the days are getting warmer, nights lighter and for this year a sign that soon we will be allowed to socialise again!

What you may not know about me

I lived in Costa Rica for 6 months but still don’t like coffee



Dino Myers-Lamptey, founder, The Barber Shop





3 things that lift an entry from good to stellar

• Creativity used for good reason

• Insight that comes through to the idea

• Something you know was a struggle to make happen check!



One thing that makes me happy

Dancing like it's the dj's last tune

What you may not know about me

I founded DiverseSpeakers.uk last year, an nfp service that now has more than 150 registered speakers!



Rachel McDonald, ex-managing director, Dentsu International



3 things that lift an entry from good to stellar

• For me a good entry has real clarity, a clarity on its purpose.

• Of course the most powerful entries will elicit a reaction and if that has an emotional element then all the better.

• Finally, I’d say originality, although not just for the sake of it.





One thing that makes me happy

Thinking about lockdown ending and how grateful I have become for very small moments of normality

What you may not know about me

I’m a Northern Powerhouse Investment champion. I’m passionate about my home city (Manchester) and encouraging investment into the region is important to me

Marcos Angelides, chief strategy and innovation officer, Spark Foundry





3 things that lift an entry from good to stellar

• The first thing that elevates an entry is media smarts. Obviously I’m biased on this, but brilliant media planning can be the difference between a good campaign and a great one. But as I come from a media background I can be a tough judge to please. If a media agency is entering, it needs to do more than rely on beautiful creative. It has to demonstrate how they took a brilliant asset and took it to the next level

• The second point is commercial impact. While there are many measures of marketing success, we’re ultimately in the business of growing a brand’s bottom line. Entries have to have clear evidence that they delivered this, and prove that it was due to their work rather than external factors (e.g. people ordering more online during Covid)

• The final thing is distinctiveness. An entry has to take a common problem and find a new way to tackle it. Optimising around the edges isn’t enough; we need to see a unique perspective that delivered true competitive advantage and makes others think, “I wish I’d thought of that”



One thing that makes me happy

Dinner with the family (lockdown hasn’t been all bad)

What you may not know about me

Nothing. I’m an open book

The deadline for the free-to-enter awards is April 1st. The shortlist will be announced in May and the winners in June.