Seedlip launches debut ad campaign in Dry January

Seedlip, the non-alcoholic spirit brand in which Diageo has a majority stake, is launching its first ad campaign to tap into the Dry January trend.

The work, created by And Rising, has the tagline "Drink to the future" and shows a Seedlip bottle alongside a range of natural ingredients used by the brand.

It is set to launch on 13 January, with activity across rail, Underground and buses in London and Manchester. The media agency is Goodstuff Communications.

Emma Wykes, chief operating officer at Seedlip, said: "Since the launch of Seedlip four years ago, non-alcoholic drinks brands have continued to flourish as they become progressively prevalent in consumers’ consciousness.

"We know people are looking for greater range when it comes to non-alcoholic choices and we hope that with this creative we will inspire both new and existing Seedlip consumers."

This marks And Rising’s first work for the brand since winning the account in 2018.

Last year saw Seedlip served as part of Sainsbury’s booze-free pub, which was prompted by a 32% increase in sales of low- and no-alcohol drinks.

Rob Ward, strategy partner at And Rising, said: "Seedlip is spearheading a drinking revolution. Our task was to entice more people to join this revolution and help show the credible options Seedlip provides for someone who doesn’t want to drink alcohol."

Seedlip founder Ben Branson added: "We are still just scratching the surface of non-alcoholic spirits' potential and this advertising campaign will take us another step closer to our aim of making sophisticated non-alcoholic options as relevant as their alcoholic counterparts."