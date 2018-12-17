Gurjit Degun
Seedlip partners Virgin Atlantic for pop-up bar

Activation will feature non-alcoholic cocktails and yoga.

Seedlip and Virgin Atlantic are creating a pop-up bar and wellness space for its Clubhouse guests at Los Angeles Airport to promote Seedlip cocktails being served across the airline's flights.

The non-alcoholic spirits brand expanded to the US earlier this year and will be working with bartenders in LA to curate cocktails. Some of these bartenders will be covering guests shifts and hosting masterclasses at the pop-up.

There will also be health and wellness workshops from yoga instructor Mychal Prieto that will focus on relaxation, meditation and stress-relieving techniques. The activation runs between 21 and 27 January.

Virgin Atlantic’s food and beverage manager, Mark Murphy, said: "Virgin Atlantic is always on the lookout for new and exciting ways to bring innovation to our customers. With the popularity of the no-alcohol cocktail movement, we have been keen to find a way to bring this to life for our guests, and teaming up with Seedlip is the perfect partnership."

