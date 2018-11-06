Seedlip targets Christmas shoppers with pop-up shop and bar

Seedlip, the non-alcoholic spirit brand, is creating an activation around nature, allowing visitors to shop for art, botanical candles, gardenware, house plants and terrariums while enjoying its cocktails.

Seedlip’s General Store and Bar will also be selling its range of spirits, homeware and barware, as well as the brand's cocktail book. Visitors can book cocktail masterclasses, sessions featuring different speakers and Christmas wreath workshops.

The copper-led, minimalist space is designed to "pay a clear aesthetic homage to both Seedlip’s attention to detail as well as the brand's adoration for nature".

The pop-up opens on 8 November for a month.