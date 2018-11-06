Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Seedlip targets Christmas shoppers with pop-up shop and bar

The Mayfair activation is centred on nature.

Seedlip targets Christmas shoppers with pop-up shop and bar

Seedlip, the non-alcoholic spirit brand, is creating an activation around nature, allowing visitors to shop for art, botanical candles, gardenware, house plants and terrariums while enjoying its cocktails.

Seedlip’s General Store and Bar will also be selling its range of spirits, homeware and barware, as well as the brand's cocktail book. Visitors can book cocktail masterclasses, sessions featuring different speakers and Christmas wreath workshops.

The copper-led, minimalist space is designed to "pay a clear aesthetic homage to both Seedlip’s attention to detail as well as the brand's adoration for nature".

The pop-up opens on 8 November for a month.

Gurjit Degun

Gurjit Degun recommends

Campaign Event Awards 2018

Read more

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now