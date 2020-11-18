Self-control crumbles in McVitie’s relaunch campaign

McVitie’s has unveiled a campaign proclaiming McVitie’s as "the nation’s favourite biscuit", as part of its masterbrand relaunch.

Created by TBWA\London, “Too good not to share” follows a radio station runner who can’t resist taking a bite out of a McVitie’s Chocolate Digestive, causing the studio to fall into disarray while live on-air.

The ad launches today (19 November) and will run alongside social activity, set to break in December.

It was created by Ben Brazier and Johnny Ruthven, and directed by Max Weiland through Somesuch. Media is handled by Manning Gottlieb OMD.

“Now, more than ever, it’s so important to find time to share moments with those around us and find little, meaningful ways to connect,” Caroline Hipperson, chief marketing officer at McVitie's owner Pladis UK & Ireland, said.

“McVitie’s has been connecting people through biscuits for over 18 decades, and we wanted to celebrate the fantastic McVitie’s taste – which has made McVitie's Chocolate Digestives the nation's favourite – the unique magic of the brand, which has always been able to bring people together, no matter what else might be going on in the world.”

McVitie’s was set to launch a campaign to celebrate the brand’s sponsorship of Team GB during this year’s Olympics, but the TV ad never aired because the event has been postponed until 2021.

Andy Jex, chief creative officer at TBWA\London, said: “The compulsion to share something really good is a natural human instinct.

“Doing so regardless of consequence opens up an idea for McVitie’s that feels right, fun and enduring.”