Gurjit Degun
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Selfridges creates beauty events with Mac, Trish McEvoy and YSL

Selfridges is hosting a series of beauty events with Mac, Trish McEvoy and YSL.

Selfridges creates beauty events with Mac, Trish McEvoy and YSL

"The beauty insider takeover" will consist of a range of masterclasses and talks with tips and product launches.

The events centre around how to best use make-up in the summer with advice from beauty journalist Sali Hughes and influencers. There is also a focus on drag make-up with Terry Barber, director of make-up artistry at Mac.

YSL, Trish McEvoy and Mac will also host masterclasses on the latest trends.

The series runs from 10 May to 18 May, and each event is ticketed. It takes place at Selfridges in London.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now