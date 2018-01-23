Kim Benjamin
Selfridges to debut boxing pop-up

Retailer Selfridges is collaborating with boutique boxing club BXR to stage an in-store boxing-themed residency.

The pop-up is part of Selfridges' "Lamyland" event, a collaboration between the department store and artist, creative director and producer Michèle Lamy. She is highlighting boxing as a metaphor for exploring cultural, spiritual and social questions. 

BXR will be operating a fully-functioning boxing gym in the Ultralounge area on the lower ground floor of the store. Customers can select from one of the bespoke in-store BXR experiences; including a 45-minute group boxing class or a private personal boxing session with an elite coach.

The boxing residency will debut on 1 February and run until 25 February, with 45-minute boxing workout sessions available from Thursday to Sunday. 

