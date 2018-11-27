Kim Benjamin
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Selfridges to host Christmas parade

Activation is part of department's store's 'Rocks Christmas' series of events.

Selfridges is launching a festive parade featuring cannons firing glittery confetti into the store, accompanied by Santa and a team of dancers. 

The "Santa's Rock 'n' Roll Parade" will take place daily from 1 to 23 December at 7pm on weekdays and 4pm at weekends at the London store's central atrium. 

The brand has also partnered sparkling wine brand Nyetimber to host the rock 'n' roll-inspired "Ultralounge Cabaret Club", featuring performances from comedians, musicians and cabaret stars. Groups can book one of two Nyetimber stageside booths offering guests an unparalleled view of the festivities and the chance to sample magnums of Nyetimber Classic Cuvee MV.

Cabaret performances kicked off on 21 November and are running until 22 December on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. 

