Selfridges invites shoppers to experience the best of Instagram fashion and style

Selfridges and Instagram are staging a pop-up focusing on fashion, jewellery, homeware and beauty.

The "Instagram edit", which will be located within the retailer’s flagship London store on Oxford Street, aims to offer shoppers the chance to experience the best of Instagram’s fashion and beauty providers in a physical location.

Brands showcasing their wares include designers Kim Shui and The Frankie Shop, beauty specialist Tandem and jewellery from Mene.

The pop-up is taking place during 5-15 December at the Designer Studio, a dedicated space located on the third floor of the London Selfridges.