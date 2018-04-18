Simon Gwynn
Added 34 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Selfridges launches cinema campaign

Selfridges is launching its first film ad campaign for more than 40 years with a 60-second film running in cinemas in London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Created in-house, "Radical luxury" was shot by director and photographer Norbert Schoerner and blends together a series of surreal and psychedelic-tinged images from stock footage, live action and computer-generated imagery.

A spokeswoman said the film was intended to "mix iconic representations of luxury across a wide style spectrum", and referenced artists such as Magritte and Powell & Pressburger.

It will be supported in the London store with a series of customer experiences, including the Flipside, staged in Selfridges’ old hotel, billed as a "multi-sensory journey into altered states of luxury", designed in collaboration with brands including Google and Louis Vuitton.

Schoerner called the film "the most modern piece of work I’ve created". He added: "It was an exciting challenge to convert a concept as ubiquitous as the meaning of ‘luxury’ into a unique visual narrative and to play with a broad range of art historical references in the process."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Aerial Awards radio ad winner: TfL 'Bus performance'

Promoted

Added 10 hours ago

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: TfL 'Bus performance'

AGENCY
(Back L-R) Lennart Wittgen, Kai Müller, Andreas Winter-Buerke (Front L-R) Stefan Wübbe, Ralph Poser, Fabian Frese

Promoted

Added 33 hours ago

World's Leading Independent Agencies: the article we shouldn't have written

AGENCY
Britton Upham, chief operating officer, McGarrah Jessee

Promoted

April 18, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: the real-world rise of whole-brand UX

MEDIA
How to master mobile and GDPR

Promoted

April 18, 2018

How to master mobile and GDPR