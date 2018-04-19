Selfridges launches first ever cinema campaign

Created in-house, "Radical luxury" was shot by director and photographer Norbert Schoerner and blends together a series of surreal and psychedelic-tinged images from stock footage, live action and computer-generated imagery.

A spokeswoman said the film was intended to "mix iconic representations of luxury across a wide style spectrum", and referenced artists such as Magritte and Powell & Pressburger.

It will be supported in the London store with a series of customer experiences, including the Flipside, staged in Selfridges’ old hotel, billed as a "multi-sensory journey into altered states of luxury", designed in collaboration with brands including Google and Louis Vuitton.

Shoerner called the film "the most modern piece of work I’ve created". He added: "It was an exciting challenge to convert a concept as ubiquitous as the meaning of ‘luxury’ into a unique visual narrative and to play with a broad range of art historical references in the process."