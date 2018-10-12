Kim Benjamin
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Selfridges marks Beauty Hall reopening with 'Social Studio' pop-up

The pop-up marks the opening of the newly refurbished Selfridges Beauty Hall in Manchester's Trafford Centre.

‘The Social Studio’ pop-up offers a bijou venue for events, workshops and meet-and-greets. It will also provide a private space where VIP social media influencers can record their own beauty content in style.

The space has been divided into three sections. The largest will be used as a flexible workshop area where influential insiders from the beauty industry will be invited to speak to a select audience.

The other half of the pop-up is divided into two spaces, one offering a small seating area that can be used to host more intimate talks, and the other providing room for two private recording booths.

Selfridges’ Beauty Hall features more than 80 new brands, 1,500 shades of foundation and 3,000 lipsticks. There are also personal shoppers called ‘Beauty Insiders’ on hand to guide shoppers through the space.

The pop-up, designed by agency WRG, a division of The Creative Engagement Group, was unveiled on  Wednesday 10 October and runs until Sunday 14 October.

