Selfridges reopens with virtual appointments and live entertainment

Selfridges is to offer a mix of virtual shopping experiences and live entertainment as part of its coronavirus-secure reopening.

From 15 June, Selfridges will open its four stories, but will operate reduced hours. Consumers can expect product launches, as well as live entertainers and DJs for queueing customers, along with services and measures to make shopping safe.

Personal-shopping appointments for fashion and beauty will be held via video calls or after hours in the store, with social-distancing rules observed.

Clothing tried in its fitting rooms will be quarantined for 72 hours and items such as shoes and accessories will be cleaned with sanitising spray or steamed before being returned to the shop floor.

Customers will also be advised to avoid touching items while browsing and beauty testers will not be available. Assistants will demonstrate products on their own skin from a safe distance.

NHS and social-care workers, plus those with an appointment, will be able to enter the store via a fast-track entrance. A one-way system will be in place and hand sanitiser will be available across all stores.

Selfridges' restaurants will remain closed, but its food halls will offer a range of takeaway options.

The food hall of its flagship London store opened in May following the implementation of social-distancing measures.