How to sell net zero to a sceptical public

EDF is one of Britain’s largest carbon-neutral and low-carbon electricity generators and has invested heavily in creating a mix of power sources to deliver a sustainable and resilient net-zero energy supply.

But when it took the offering to consumers, it found the message wasn’t landing. There was a misunderstanding of the difference between what it was offering and the service of companies that were simply buying offset certificates while generating electricity with fossil fuels.

To solve this messaging problem, the company turned to media agency Havas Media, part of Havas Media Group UK. To explain how EDF and Havas Media took on the challenge, EDF’s senior manager, brand advocacy and experience Nicola Collins and Tony Mattson, Havas Media's head of strategy, addressed a room of top UK marketers at Campaign's recent Media 360 conference.

Outlining the initial strategy, Mattson described it as a “story of three tales.”

“Nicola has baked authenticity into the heart of what EDF does. When it came to implementing that in the media, there were three aspects to start with; the first was to understand what impact you want to make and what will drive it.

“The second is having a clear and simple strategy that you can rally around, normalise and socialise within a diverse set of organisations involved in this project. The third thing is the application of that into the media - you can’t have an impact if you don’t have action.”

Mattson then explained the different parts of the strategy he and his team, working with Collins, devised. The first strand was about championing EDF as a leader in the journey towards a net-zero future. The second focused on connecting the suite of products and services available from EDF to the public in the right, empathetic way at the right moment.

The third was about converting the first two elements into measurable acquisition and retention of customers, with Havas Media prioritising messaging around authenticity. It built its placement strategy to ensure that its inventory would appear in the channels where that message would have the most significant impact and the best value.

“The next thing,” said Mattson, “was to recognise that our investment came with a duty and a responsibility. By this time, things such as Ad Net Zero had been launched. We were members of the IPA Climate Charter working group, so we had access to the carbon impact calculator. We had our own Havas Media sustainability marketplace. We began to apply those things to the investment we were putting into market for EDF.”

That process changed how Havas Media and EDF thought about video content and saw them pull away from linear TV into other video channels. In addition, a leaner media plan was implemented; it was more targeted and controlled on frequency, preventing unnecessary impressions that would increase the campaign’s environmental footprint.

“We set out to build pride internally, with our people,” interjected Collins,” to create trust among our stakeholder groups and preference among our customers. And it’s paying off. Our last employee survey showed that 84% of staff believed in our company’s net-zero mission.

“We’ve also had real success with stakeholders. MPs, for instance, rate us as the number-one energy company for sustainability, which helped us tell our story at COP26. We also see statistically significant shifts in customer demand in our favour among customers and prospect.”

Building on this success, explained Collins, Havas Media and EDF worked even more closely together than before. “Just to close,” said Mattson, “it’s easy to present these things as nice and easy and formulaic. But the reality is that they’re inherently messy. This is all still work in progress. But the process of coming together to achieve this was tremendously valuable.”