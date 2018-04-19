Staff
Senior marketers from Sainsbury's, Vodafone, Audi and Disney revealed as judges for New Thinking Awards 2018

A raft of senior marketers from some of the UK's biggest brands will sit as judges for Campaign's New Thinking Awards 2018.

The 20-plus-strong panel includes Lloyds Banking Group managing director for brands and marketing Catherine Kehoe; Sainsbury’s marketing director Mark Given; Audi marketing director Benjamin Braun; Vodafone brand director Bilge Cifti; Disney chief marketing officer Anna Hill; Transport for London customer director Chris Macleod; and British Gas marketing director Margaret Jobling.

Additional judges for the awards, which are chaired this year by Unilever executive vice-president of global marketing Aline Santos, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Now in its fourth year, the expanded awards have a total of 29 categories under the overarching headings of Communications Excellence; Creative and Content Excellence; Building Businesses and Brands; Amazing People and Teams; and Tech, Innovation and Data-driven Excellence.

New categories include PR New Thinking Excellence; Branding through Influence; Building Diverse Teams; AR and VR Excellence; and Brand Safety.

The award categories are a move away from the traditional vertical format of channel-specific or sector-specific awards schemes. Instead they focus on themes or issues reflective of today’s marketing industry.

The deadline to enter the awards is 25 May.

