Senior MullenLowe London creatives head 180 Amsterdam hiring spree

Netherlands-headquartered agency 180 Amsterdam has bolstered its creative leadership team with a raft of appointments: two new executive creative directors, a creative director team and the promotion of one of its existing creative directors.

MullenLowe London global creative director Katrina Encanto and creative director EJ Galang have joined 180 as ECDs, after spending seven years as a creative team leading global clients such as Sloggi, Nutella and various Unilever brands, while working on others such as Dulux paints and a selection of charities. They will report to 180's chief creative officer, Kalle Hellzen.

During their time at MullenLowe, Encanto and Galang were part of the team behind "Redraw the balance", a gender equality campaign that gained global attention and has been recreated by the NHS and UN. It was also recognised with two gold Effie awards, helping MullenLowe London become UK Effie Agency of the Year in 2017. Encanto was also named as one of 30 Future Leaders by Campaign and Creative Equals in 2017.

The pair have more than a decade of global experience together, having worked in the UK, Thailand, Italy and their native Philippines. While at Lowe Thailand, their Sunlight work was one of the most decorated campaigns in the world, winning awards at D&AD, Cannes Lions and other prominent international shows.

180 said the influence of Encanto and Galang "stretches beyond the day-to-day work", through contributions such as offering advice to returning creatives and mentoring young people from underserved communities.

They sum up their recent creations as, “a music video with a rapping granny in her underwear, a social experiment that’s been recreated by the UN and a magazine cover that made it to Times Square”.

The 180 senior creative team has also been strengthened with the promotion of John Messum, who steps up from creative director to ECD. Messum has been behind some award-winning campaigns for brands including DHL and Qatar Airways, as well as partnership work with Fifa, Formula One, Barcelona FC and Manchester United.

Hellzen said: “I am super excited to welcome Kat and EJ to the 180 creative family. As creatives and as leaders, they are pushing the boundaries within both their work and their commitment to fostering inclusive cultures. Having Kat and EJ on the team adds a fresh perspective as well as deepening our ambition to both see and create the world as it could be."

Encanto and Galang said: “We love getting stuck in the work but we're equally passionate about mentoring and fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are thrilled to join 180, work with everyone and have a significant contribution to the world as it could be.”

The agency has also hired two creative directors, Marlon von Franquemont and Reinier Demeijer-Gorissen, award-winning creatives who have spent most of their career in Berlin at agencies such as Jung von Matt, DDB Berlin and Innocean Berlin. The pair have worked with international brands including Mercedes-Benz, Nikon, Hyundai and Charité, picking up awards along the way at Cannes Lions, D&AD, Eurobest and ADC Global.

Most recently they were awarded a gold and silver Lion at Cannes for their campaign "Printed by Parkinsons", as well as two Grands Prix at Eurobest for the same piece.

Sander Volten, global CEO of 180, added: “Bolstering our team with the world-class creative calibre of Kat and EJ is yet another example of the exciting growth the agency is experiencing this year, a year which sees us cement our belief in the world as it could be. With 40 new hires since the start of the year and now several new creative teams joining the mix, let’s see what the next half brings.”

In July 180 Amsterdam produced "Keep up with the clicks", a global campaign for DHL that was narrated by actor Tom Hollander.