Seven in race for Media Week Awards best agency partner

Seven media agencies are in contention for Best Agency Partner, a special award from Reach Solutions, at the 2019 Media Week Awards.

Goodstuff Communications, Manning Gottlieb OMD, MediaCom, Mindshare, PHD, the7stars and Wavemaker are on the shortlist.

Campaign invited all of the media owners that took part in the judging for the Media Week Awards to vote for their best media agency partner.

It is the second year that the award has been run in partnership with Reach Solutions, the commercial arm of Reach, the UK’s largest national and regional news publisher, whose titles include the Daily Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Star and OK!.

Andy Atkinson, chief revenue officer at Reach, said: "Reach Solutions is delighted to be supporting best agency partner at the Media Week Awards.

"In an era where we are all striving to deliver the very best work possible for advertisers, it’s essential to build true collaboration between agency and media owner.

"This award recognises the agency that leads the way in the quality of briefing and feedback, access to key decision-makers and openness to new ideas – all areas that we feel make a positive contribution to that collaboration."

Every agency that was shortlisted in at least one category at the Media Week Awards was eligible for the Best Agency Partner award. Agencies could not enter themselves.

Wavemaker won the inaugural award last year.

This year's winner will be announced at a black-tie dinner for the Media Week Awards at the Grosvenor House in London on 10 October.

For more information about tickets to the Media Week Awards, contact ronni.boyle@haymarket.com or visit mediaweekawards.co.uk