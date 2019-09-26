Staff
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Seven in race for Media Week Awards best agency partner

Award from Reach Solutions recognises agency for positive attitude to partnership.

Media Week Awards: taking place on 10 October
Media Week Awards: taking place on 10 October

Seven media agencies are in contention for Best Agency Partner, a special award from Reach Solutions, at the 2019 Media Week Awards.

Goodstuff Communications, Manning Gottlieb OMD, MediaCom, Mindshare, PHD, the7stars and Wavemaker are on the shortlist.

Campaign invited all of the media owners that took part in the judging for the Media Week Awards to vote for their best media agency partner.

It is the second year that the award has been run in partnership with Reach Solutions, the commercial arm of Reach, the UK’s largest national and regional news publisher, whose titles include the Daily Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Star and OK!.

Andy Atkinson, chief revenue officer at Reach, said: "Reach Solutions is delighted to be supporting best agency partner at the Media Week Awards.

"In an era where we are all striving to deliver the very best work possible for advertisers, it’s essential to build true collaboration between agency and media owner.

"This award recognises the agency that leads the way in the quality of briefing and feedback, access to key decision-makers and openness to new ideas – all areas that we feel make a positive contribution to that collaboration."

Every agency that was shortlisted in at least one category at the Media Week Awards was eligible for the Best Agency Partner award. Agencies could not enter themselves.

Wavemaker won the inaugural award last year.

This year's winner will be announced at a black-tie dinner for the Media Week Awards at the Grosvenor House in London on 10 October.

For more information about tickets to the Media Week Awards, contact ronni.boyle@haymarket.com or visit mediaweekawards.co.uk

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Tackling diversity and inclusion in the creative sector

Tackling diversity and inclusion in the creative sector

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
How can we rebuild trust in the media?

How can we rebuild trust in the media?

Promoted

September 18, 2019
How tech is bringing brand experiences to life

How tech is bringing brand experiences to life

Promoted

September 16, 2019
Digital cities for digital citizens

Digital cities for digital citizens

Promoted

September 11, 2019