Seven reasons to be cheerful about the post-pandemic TV ad market

1 Long live linear

People have never watched as much video content as they did during the pandemic, with daily viewing up by 81 minutes across the top five European markets and daily consumption in the US hitting five hours, 51 minutes. But one of the surprising trends was the robustness of linear TV.

“Even in some very advanced non-linear video markets, like the US and the UK, we’ve seen linear as the dominant medium,” said Stephane Coruble, the CEO of RTL Ad Connect (pictured). “Mobile used to dominate online video screen usage but because we are no longer on the go, connected TV grew dramatically and surpassed mobile consumption.”

Viewers reached for familiar formats: trusted news; big-ticket entertainment shows like I’m A Celebrity and The Masked Singer; and live sport – even though US figures for the Super Bowl were the lowest in decades, the event was still watched by more than 90m viewers. Another surprising trend was the rise of ABC or ‘upper class’ viewers.

2 The rise of AVOD

The increase of premium SVOD services is counter-productive, said Coruble. “Consumers won’t pay for an infinite number of subscriptions,” he explained. “In the future, we should see a growing demand for more AVOD services from either international players such as Rakuten and Roku or local champions, such as ITV Hub, which deliver free content against ads or mix of ads and cheaper, lower-end subscriptions.”

3 Don't just focus on your brand fans

With increased targeting capabilities like data and addressability, it’s been tempting to limit waste in recent months. But data from Nielsen shows that targeting non-buyers or occasional buyers has greater revenue potential than just focusing on your fan base.

4 Branding is the long-term key

“This is about the 60-40 brand versus performance rule,” said Coruble. “According to UK data scientists, Les Binet and Peter Field, 50-70% of brand sales come from long-term strategy rather than short-term performance.” Following on from this, branding channels like TV and online video have a higher saturation point than performance channels like display or search. They might have a smaller ROI for low spend but they quickly overperform against larger budgets.

5 Not all reach is equal

A study conducted by media professor Karen Nelson-Field has shown that TV provides the greatest sales uplift across all markets and against other media types. In the US, for example, TV delivers a 43% increase against YouTube (10%) and Facebook (9%). “Video has the power to bring ROI to any advertising strategy,” said Coruble.

6 Creativity is the core

“Campaigns are only as good as their creative,” said Coruble. “A study from Nielsen analysing the success of a campaign showed 47% of sales were down to the creative.”

7 Spend your way out of a crisis

In 1920, Kellogg’s became the number one cereal brand in the US because they maintained their advertising investment through the Great Depression. Half a century later, Toyota became the leading car manufacturer in the States by staying on air during the oil crisis. And in 2020, Procter & Gamble saw their net income rise by 5%. “We need to trust the world’s biggest advertiser,” concluded Coruble.