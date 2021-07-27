Sex, dancing and travel: ‘Freedom Day’ ads round-up

Throughout July – and despite the rapid rise of the Delta variant – brands have been trying to capitalise on the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions and celebrate new-found freedoms.

While the general public is not wholly in favour of throwing caution to the wind, some brands have decided to embrace the moment, nonetheless.

Sex

An obvious area, given that over the past 16 months getting up close and personal with someone outside your household breached social distancing guidelines – as former health secretary Matt Hancock found out to his detriment. Durex and Trojan lead the way in this category.

Durex “Freedom” by Havas London

Trojan “London lovers unite” by Wavemaker UK

Travel and transport

Going abroad is somewhat of a movable feast but Iceland, currently enjoying green list status, is seeking to capitalise on this with a Visit Iceland campaign urging holidaymakers to get out of the same routines. Reebok, however, highlights the magic of enjoying where you are, as restrictions are lifted. Transport for London, meanwhile, cleverly uses its instantly recognisable signage to promote all the things it’s possible to do again.

Visit Iceland “Looks like you need an adventure” by M&C Saatchi

Reebok “Nano adventure” by TCO London

Transport for London “Welcome back. Tube it. Bus it. Train it” by VCCP

Clubbing

Throwing shapes on a sweaty dancefloor has been barred across the UK since March 2020 when nightclubs closed, and only England has since taken the step to reopen them. This hasn’t stopped event guide and ticketing outlet Skiddle and Heineken from tapping into the idea of a “big night out”. There’s a twist in the Heineken film, coupled with a pro-vaccine message.

Skiddle “More than a ticket” (in-house)

Heineken “The night is young” by Publicis Italy and Le Pub