Sharon Richey of Because names UK CEO

Sharon Richey, founder and global chief executive of experience agency Because, is stepping back from her UK duties to focus on growing the shop in Southeast Asia.

Graham Wall (pictured below), former executive creative director at Table 19, has joined as UK chief executive.

The appointment will allow Richey to further expand the business internationally after opening in Dublin and Dubai in the past 18 months. The agency currently works with clients such as British Gas, Emaar, Renault, Nivea, Dropbox and Gillette.

Wall’s 20-year career has also been spent at The Marketing Store, Rapp and Rapier. He has worked on brands including Unilever, Sky, Mars and Lloyds Bank.

Because has also hired Gavin Coffey, digital director at Drury | Porter Novelli, as global digital director. He will be based at the Dublin office.

Liz Elliott is joining the group in Australia as global business director with a remit to grow the Because client base and build relationships with brands.

Richey said: "We are driven to deliver the very best creative campaigns for the brands that we work with. Graham, Gavin and Liz bring with them a wealth of creative and commercial insights which will really strengthen the Because offering in the UK and around the world."

