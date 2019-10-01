Sharp's Brewery unveils record made from ocean plastic found in Cornwall

Sharp’s Brewery and Havas London have collaborated with Mercury Prize-nominated musician Nick Mulvey to create the music industry’s first playable record crafted using recycled plastic that has been washed up on the beaches of Cornwall.

Titled In the Anthropocene and inspired by the Atlantic Ocean, all proceeds from the track will go to marine conservation charity Surfers Against Sewage.

A 30-second trailer for the track shows the vinyl spinning on a Cornish beach before outlining the process behind creating the record, from collecting plastic bottles from the shore to manually adding multicoloured fragments to the disc itself.

Last year, Sharp’s Brewery created music using the Atlantic Ocean and the "act" was later "signed" to Universal Music under stage name "Keynvor" (Cornish for "ocean").

"Another brilliant activation from Sharps, thinking creatively and culturally about this massive issue, the ugly evidence of which is right on their doorstep," Mark Whelan, chief creative officer at Havas UK, said.

The track is available to stream via digital platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music, or purchase online or in-store via Drift as a limited-edition record.

Hugo Tagholm, chief executive of Surfers Against Sewage, said: "We are excited to be partnering with Sharp’s Brewery to raise vital funds to protect our coastlines from plastic pollution and other environmental hazards.

"The new ‘Ocean vinyl’, which uses plastic pollution and turns it into something positive, is a powerful way to help us raise money and continue to spread our message."

The work was written by Brodie King, art directed by Owen Hunter Jenkins and directed by Adam Javes and Jenkins through HKX Productions. The media agency is Zenith.