Shaun of the ads: Simon Pegg signs to RSA Films for global representation

He has battled zombies, aliens and a creepy cabal of small town ghouls, but now Simon Pegg is taking on his biggest challenge yet (possibly): becoming an advertising director.

The actor and writer behind cult sitcom Spaced and the "Three Flavours Cornetto triology" – Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World's End – has signed to RSA Films for global commercial representation, and will mark the new chapter in his career with an appearance at the UK Creative Festival in Margate next week, where he will discuss creativity and writing with Uncommon Creative Studio's Nils Leonard.

In addition to his own projects, many created with director Edgar Wright and co-star Nick Frost, Pegg has appeared in a slew of Hollywood blockbusters, including playing Montgomery "Scotty" Scott in three rebooted Star Trek films, and Benji Dunn in four Mission: Impossible movies (with a fifth due out next year).

In 2016, Pegg and Frost founded production company Stolen Picture, with its first major production the Amazon Prime comedy horror series Truth Seekers, co-written by and starring Pegg and Frost.

Pegg is relatively new to directing, with his work so far including a slightly surreal short film featuring Guardians of the Galaxy star Pom Klementieff delivering musically soundtracked trash talk to fellow cast members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to support a charity Fantasty American Football League.

Kai Hsuing, global managing director at RSA, said: “Simon is one of our leading creative British talents, responsible for some of the most iconic and loved moments from TV and film over the last 20 years. The breadth of his storytelling vision is truly extraordinary. As Simon takes steps into directing, we’re thrilled (and a little giddy) that we’ll be on this journey alongside him.”

Pegg added that he was "really excited to be joining the RSA family and embarking on this new phase of my career. Excited by all the possibilities."