Sheena Sauvaire appointed CMO at Yoox Net-a-Porter

Yoox Net-a-Porter has appointed Sheena Sauvaire as chief marketing officer.

Sauvaire – a member of Campaign's Power 100 – joins from luxury British outerwear brand Belstaff, where she held the same role for about 18 months.

Previously, Sauvaire was global marketing and communications director at Topshop, having first joined the Arcadia-owned brand in 2006 as global head of marketing.

Belstaff confirmed to Campaign that Sauvaire had left. The brand has appointed Alex Kelly, previously marketing director for organic beauty brand Neom, as marketing and communications director.

Sauvaire has updated her LinkedIn profile to say she had joined Yoox Net-a-Porter this month. Neither Sauvaire nor Yoox Net-a-Porter had responded to Campaign's request for comment at the time of publication.

Yoox Net-a-Porter was formed in 2015 following the merger of Yoox, founded in Milan in 2000, and Net-a-Porter, founded by Natalie Massenet in London, also in 2000. It sells brands such as Gucci, Miu Miu and Stella McCartney on sites including Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter, Yoox and The Outnet.